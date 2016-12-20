Sepang track will not close down after 2018 - Sic Ceo
The Sepang International Circuit will not close its doors despite no longer hosting F1 races after 2018, according to a report by Bernama . "There is no such thing as closing shop if F1 is not organised after 2018 as almost 90% of our track is being used for various activities every year," said SIC CEO Datuk Razlan Razali.
