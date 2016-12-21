's most read stories of 2016
After a year full of highs and lows in the racing world, Motorsport.com brings you a list of the 25 most read stories on our website this year. Thanks for reading and see you next year! In his very first Motorsport.com column, ex-500cc star Mamola pulled no punches when it came to sharing his thoughts about Valentino Rossi being handed a contract extension by Yamaha at the start of the MotoGP season.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
