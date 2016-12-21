Rookie 16-year-old driver Enaam Ahmed to contest Toyota Racing Series

The 16-year-old will make his maiden appearance in the series, which is contested across five rounds in January and February, in Ruapuna, near Christchurch, on January 14. Ahmed is one of the youngest entrants and will be up against the best single seater drivers from around the world. He eclipsed three-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's karting records by winning both junior KF3 European and world championships as a 14-year-old in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.