Rookie 16-year-old driver Enaam Ahmed to contest Toyota Racing Series
The 16-year-old will make his maiden appearance in the series, which is contested across five rounds in January and February, in Ruapuna, near Christchurch, on January 14. Ahmed is one of the youngest entrants and will be up against the best single seater drivers from around the world. He eclipsed three-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's karting records by winning both junior KF3 European and world championships as a 14-year-old in 2014.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
