Renault expects cautious start with all-new 2017 F1 engine

Renault has warned its teams to not expect a dramatic step forward in engine power for the start of 2017, with radical concepts from its all-new power unit only likely to deliver proper gains later in the campaign. As Motorsport.com revealed last month, Renault is working on a completely new engine concept for 2017 after feeling that the power unit it had used up to now had reached its development ceiling.

