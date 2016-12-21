Rebellion confirms two-car LMP2 effort for 2017 WEC
Rebellion Racing has announced it will run two cars in the LMP2 class of next year's FIA World Endurance Championship and in the Le Mans 24 Hours. The Swiss squad will run both of its newly-acquired Oreca 07-Gibson cars in the global sportscar series next year, after opting to step down from the LMP1-L class for 2017.
