RB Leipzig: Can controversial Red Bull-backed club upset Bayern Munich?
Bayern's 13 German league crowns and periods of dominance over the last two decades have only been briefly interrupted by title successes for Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg, FC Kaiserslautern and Stuttgart - the latter two of which are currently second division sides. But now a new club is threatening to upset German football's established order - RB Leipzig.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
