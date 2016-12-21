Pirelli reveals tyre choices for first F1 races of 2017
With the compounds for the long-haul events needing to be made 15 weeks in advance, the Italian tyre supplier has already revealed its tyre choices for the Australian and Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for March 24-26 and April 7-9. Pirelli will take the ultrasoft, the supersoft and the soft tyres to the season opener in Melbourne, with either a set of the soft or the supersoft acting as the mandatory tyres that must be used in the race.
