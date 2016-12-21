Paul Ricard considering asphalt heating system for F1 tests
The Paul Ricard circuit is considering introducing a system to warm up the track's surface in order to help Formula 1 teams during winter testing. Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli, as well as leading teams like Mercedes, pushed for 2017 pre-season testing to take place in Bahrain in order to have more representative running, given the warmer track conditions.
