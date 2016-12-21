Nikki Lauda, left, says Mercedes cann...

Nikki Lauda, left, says Mercedes cannot rush the decision over who will replace Nico Rosberg, right

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

Mercedes may wait until the end of January before announcing Nico Rosberg's replacement, with non-executive Niki Lauda admitting the team are yet to make a decision on who will take the world champion's seat. Rosberg, 31, shocked the sport when he decided to retire just five days after being crowned champion and it remains to be seen who will fill the German's boots to team up with Lewis Hamilton for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
News Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16) May '16 Go HAAS F1 1
News 2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16) Apr '16 ross 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,714 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,759

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC