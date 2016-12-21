Nikki Lauda, left, says Mercedes cannot rush the decision over who will replace Nico Rosberg, right
Mercedes may wait until the end of January before announcing Nico Rosberg's replacement, with non-executive Niki Lauda admitting the team are yet to make a decision on who will take the world champion's seat. Rosberg, 31, shocked the sport when he decided to retire just five days after being crowned champion and it remains to be seen who will fill the German's boots to team up with Lewis Hamilton for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC