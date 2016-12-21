Nikki Lauda, left, says Mercedes cannot rush the decision over who will replace Nico Rosberg, right

Mercedes may wait until the end of January before announcing Nico Rosberg's replacement, with non-executive Niki Lauda admitting the team are yet to make a decision on who will take the world champion's seat. Rosberg, 31, shocked the sport when he decided to retire just five days after being crowned champion and it remains to be seen who will fill the German's boots to team up with Lewis Hamilton for 2017.

