Nigel Mansell: Briton voted greatest one-time F1 champion by BBC Sport readers
He's seventh on the all-time list of grand prix winners, enjoyed a stellar 15-year career and was rated by many as the strongest and bravest driver in an era of megastars - and now Nigel Mansell has been named Formula 1's greatest one-time world champion by BBC Sport readers. On the back of Nico Rosberg winning his first - and, as it's turned out, only - F1 title in November, we asked you to select your favourite one-time champion from a list of the 17 men to achieve that feat.
