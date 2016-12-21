Nasr has pushed me to become a better driver, says Ericsson
Marcus Ericsson says he's benefited from having Felipe Nasr as his teammate at Sauber because the Brazilian has pushed him to become a better driver. The former GP2 rivals have often been close on track over the past two seasons, although Nasr has scored more points, including the ninth place in Brazil that saved the Swiss team's 2016 campaign.
