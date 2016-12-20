Motorsport: Full Toyota Racing Series grid confirmed
Twenty drivers from 11 countries will line up on the grid for the opening round of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series, which starts at Ruapuna near Christchurch from January 13-15. There are half a dozen 16 year olds in the field, including home town debutant Marcus Armstrong, who is one of just three Kiwis in the field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC