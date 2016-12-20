Mick Schumacher takes important step towards F1 destiny
Mick Schumacher is determined to rewrite the legacy of his family name, revealing he dreams of matching his dad Michael's Formula One title achievements. And now the 17-year-old has a chance to take a major step towards that goal, stepping up to the top European F3 championship for 2017.
The New Zealand Herald.
