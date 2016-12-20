Mick Has Potential To Succeed Schumacher's Legacy In Racing - Alex Yoong
Malaysia's former Formula One driver, Alex Yoong believes Mick Schumacher would become a successful F1 racer in the future, to continue his father's legacy in motorsports. Yoong said the son of the record seven times F1 world champion Michael Schumacher has the potential to achieve success after signing up with Prema Powerteam to race in the F3 European Championship next season as step towards the F1.
