Mick Has Potential To Succeed Schumac...

Mick Has Potential To Succeed Schumacher's Legacy In Racing - Alex Yoong

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Malaysia's former Formula One driver, Alex Yoong believes Mick Schumacher would become a successful F1 racer in the future, to continue his father's legacy in motorsports. Yoong said the son of the record seven times F1 world champion Michael Schumacher has the potential to achieve success after signing up with Prema Powerteam to race in the F3 European Championship next season as step towards the F1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
News Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16) May '16 Go HAAS F1 1
News 2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16) Apr '16 ross 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC