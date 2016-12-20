Massa not commenting on F1 return

Massa not commenting on F1 return

Given Nico Rosberg's shock retirement, it is reported that Massa will call off his retirement in order to replace Valtteri Bottas at Williams, with the Finn heading off to Mercedes. But after playing in a charity football match in his native Sao Paulo, Massa refused to comment on the widespread rumours.

