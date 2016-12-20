Mark Webber: Daniel Ricciardo in line...

Mark Webber: Daniel Ricciardo in line for big F1 season with Red Bull

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

The shocking retirement of Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg is a big boost to Daniel Ricciardo's title chances. That is the view of Ricciardo's Australian countryman and former F1 driver Mark Webber, who thinks his Red Bull successor is among one of the very best in the sport today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
News Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16) May '16 Go HAAS F1 1
News 2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16) Apr '16 ross 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,647 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,895

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC