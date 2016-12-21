Kobayashi could combine WEC and Formu...

Kobayashi could combine WEC and Formula E in future

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Motorsport.com

Toyota WEC driver Kamui Kobayashi has expressed an interest in racing in Formula E in the future, and says the series is something he could fit in around his existing commitments. Two of Kobayashi's 2016 teammates - Sebastien Buemi and Stephane Sarrazin - combine racing for Toyota in WEC with a programme in Formula E. It's a path the ex-Sauber and Caterham F1 driver has expressed an interest in emulating, owing to the increasing level of competition in the all-electric championship, which is set to have a Japanese round added to the schedule at some point down the line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
News Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16) May '16 Go HAAS F1 1
News 2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16) Apr '16 ross 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,349,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC