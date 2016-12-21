Kobayashi could combine WEC and Formula E in future

Toyota WEC driver Kamui Kobayashi has expressed an interest in racing in Formula E in the future, and says the series is something he could fit in around his existing commitments. Two of Kobayashi's 2016 teammates - Sebastien Buemi and Stephane Sarrazin - combine racing for Toyota in WEC with a programme in Formula E. It's a path the ex-Sauber and Caterham F1 driver has expressed an interest in emulating, owing to the increasing level of competition in the all-electric championship, which is set to have a Japanese round added to the schedule at some point down the line.

