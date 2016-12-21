John McGuinness Becomes Second Motorcyclist Ever To Receive Honorary BRDC Membership
John McGuinness received the prestigious award of honorary membership of the BRDC Annual Award Ceremony at the Grand Connaught in London this month. Honorary membership of the BRDC is only by invitation of the Directors and John is only the second motorcycle racer ever to have been offered membership purely on his achievements on two wheels after Valentino Rossi in 2015.
