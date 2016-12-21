Inside Line F1 Podcast: Perez reveals his prankster self

After bringing Nico 'The Hulk' Hulkenberg last week, Inside Line F1 Podcast has Sergio 'Checo' Perez this week talking about his funny radio message to Kunal Shah and Mithila Mehta. Checo's recalls his favourite radio message and how he played a prank on his former team Sauber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.