Hunterville's legendary mechanic, Bru...

Hunterville's legendary mechanic, Bruce Wilson, dies as his story comes to light

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Bruce Wilson, mechanic for Formula One driver Chris Amon, died just a week before his book The Master Mechanic hit the shelves. A world-renowned motor sport mechanic who serviced Chris Amon's cars has died just before a book about his feats hits the shelves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
News Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16) May '16 Go HAAS F1 1
News 2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16) Apr '16 ross 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,774

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC