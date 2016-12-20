Hubert Lawrence | A last look at 2016 in sport

The death of Dominic James of St George's College and Saymar Ramsey of Spot Valley High School cut cruelly across my sporting recollection of 2016. I was scrolling through mental images of the Olympics, the T20 World Cup double West Indies triumph; the fairy tale come true for Leicester City in the Premiership; the Nico Rosberg 1-2 of Formula 1 victory and then sudden retirement, smiling.

