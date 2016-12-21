Gasly deserves F1 promotion, says Prema boss

Prema Powerteam boss Rene Rosin reckons GP2 champion Pierre Gasly has done enough to warrant a step up to Formula 1 despite being overlooked by Toro Rosso for 2017. driver programme, overhauled Prema teammate Antonio Giovinazzi in the season finale in Abu Dhabi to become champion in his second full year in the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.