F1 team boss: Fans want more accidents, less Mercedes
After three consecutive season of toying with the competion, Mercedes' Formula 1 domination must end in 2017 says Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost. Asked if Mercedes' domination is now ending because of regulation changes set to go into effect in 2017, Tost said, "We all hope so, otherwise many people will lose interest in the championship.
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
