F1 has too many races in Europe, says Toro Rosso boss

Thursday Dec 22

Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost believes that Formula 1 still has too many grands prix in Europe and that the sport is missing out on crucial markets. Of the 20 races on the F1 2017 schedule, seven will take place in European nations, while the returning French GP is to join the calendar the year after.

