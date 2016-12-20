F1 ACCESS31 Dec 2016 The Best of 2016 - The 8-Bit 2016 Season Review
What better place to end our 'Best of 2016' series than our irreverent 8-Bit Season Review? From dramatic barrel rolls to unfortunate pit stops and of course Nico Rosberg's shock retirement, the video plays on the biggest storylines of the year in unique fashion. It proved a massive hit with the fans too, attracting well over a million views in the first few days alone
