Di Grassi: Formula E getting too big for drivers to twin with WEC
Lucas di Grassi believes drivers in future will have to choose between racing in Formula E or the FIA World Endurance Championship full-time, as it will become increasingly difficult to compete in both series. Di Grassi has spent the last two seasons doing both championships in parallel as an Audi factory driver, but will shift his main focus towards the all-electric series following the German marque's withdrawal from endurance racing.
