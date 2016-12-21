Chief Technical Officer Pat Symonds to Leave Williams

Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC today announces that Pat Symonds will be stepping down from the role of Chief Technical Officer of WILLIAMS MARTINI RACING at the end of 2016. Pat joined Williams towards the end of the 2013 Formula One season on a three-year contract, and in that time has helped oversee a strong turn around in the team's performances on the race track, with 14 podiums secured over the past three seasons.

