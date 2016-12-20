Better form following Verstappen exit...

Better form following Verstappen exit a "coincidence" - Sainz

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz says his "good run of races" that kicked off a few rounds into the season was in no way the effect of Max Verstappen being called up to Red Bull. Verstappen and Sainz debuted at Toro Rosso in 2015 and looked set to see out a second year as teammates this year, before the Dutchman was promoted to the main In the Barcelona race that followed the decision, Sainz would secure his career-best finish of sixth - and the Spaniard would go on to outqualify and outscore his new teammate Kvyat over the rest of the season, accounting in the end for more than 70 percent of the Toro Rosso team's 2016 points haul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
News Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16) May '16 Go HAAS F1 1
News 2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16) Apr '16 ross 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,903

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC