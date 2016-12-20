Better form following Verstappen exit a "coincidence" - Sainz

Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz says his "good run of races" that kicked off a few rounds into the season was in no way the effect of Max Verstappen being called up to Red Bull. Verstappen and Sainz debuted at Toro Rosso in 2015 and looked set to see out a second year as teammates this year, before the Dutchman was promoted to the main In the Barcelona race that followed the decision, Sainz would secure his career-best finish of sixth - and the Spaniard would go on to outqualify and outscore his new teammate Kvyat over the rest of the season, accounting in the end for more than 70 percent of the Toro Rosso team's 2016 points haul.

