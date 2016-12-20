Bahrain F1 race tickets go on sale

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's German driver Nico Rosberg leads at the start of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama on April 3, 2016. AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH / AFP Bahrain International Circuit has announced the launch of ticket sales for the 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

