Asshole Tries To Sell Photo Of Michae...

Asshole Tries To Sell Photo Of Michael Schumacher In Hospital Bed For $1.04 Million

Monday Dec 19

Despite repeated requests for privacy , a photo of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher lying in his hospital bed following his brain injury was offered to several publications for $1.04 million, reports Motorsport-Magazin . Schumacher sustained severe head injuries in a 2013 skiing accident that left him unable to walk or stand, per the last update given in September.

