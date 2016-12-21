Asshole Tries To Sell Photo Of Michael Schumacher In Hospital Bed For $1.04 Million
Despite repeated requests for privacy , a photo of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher lying in his hospital bed following his brain injury was offered to several publications for $1.04 million, reports Motorsport-Magazin . Schumacher sustained severe head injuries in a 2013 skiing accident that left him unable to walk or stand, per the last update given in September.
