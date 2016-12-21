And 'we would have won races' too if ...

And 'we would have won races' too if it hadn't been for meddlingHonda

According to McLaren race director Eric Boullier, the team would have won a race in 2016 if the Honda engine would have been competitive. You have to wonder if that is what Red Bull, Ferrari or Mercedes GPS would tell them too? It's an interesting position and one that takes the focus off the chassis and squarely places it back on the power unit of Honda.

