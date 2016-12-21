Alfa Romeo could be "breeding ground" for Italian F1 juniors
Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne says an Alfa Romeo Formula 1 project, should it happen, could offer space to nurture up-and-coming Italian drivers. No Italian has started an F1 race since the 2011 Brazilian Grand Prix, which was the last appearance in the sport for both Jarno Trulli and Vitantonio Liuzzi.
