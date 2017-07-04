Why the Pacific Northwest is the sour...

Why the Pacific Northwest is the source of your favorite beer's flavor

Whether it be a crisp and refreshing pilsner, a sweet or fruity wheat ale, the bitterness of an India Pale Ale , or another variety, there are a bevy of flavors that can satisfy a beer drinker's taste buds. And no matter if it's a traditional commercial favorite or one of the many new creative craft beers concocted by microbreweries, the origin of a beer's pronounced flavor can often be traced back to a hop farm in the Pacific Northwest.

