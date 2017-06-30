Tickets on sale for beer and music fe...

Tickets on sale for beer and music festival

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: York Press

The Fulford Beer and Music Festival, on Saturday from 2pm til sunset, hopes to attract more than 300 people to raise funds to benefit local people of all ages. Now in its third year, the event has previously raised almost A 3,500 to support sport in the area, with A 500 donated to an appeal for a defibrillator on the gates of Fulford School .

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seven Sins Brewery To Hold Grand Opening (Jul '16) Jun 29 Beer lover 3
News The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09) Jun 22 beebee 5
News Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch... Jun 15 No More Equis 1
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May '17 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May '17 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC