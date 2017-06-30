Tickets on sale for beer and music festival
The Fulford Beer and Music Festival, on Saturday from 2pm til sunset, hopes to attract more than 300 people to raise funds to benefit local people of all ages. Now in its third year, the event has previously raised almost A 3,500 to support sport in the area, with A 500 donated to an appeal for a defibrillator on the gates of Fulford School .
