Syracuse brewer forced to change beer...

Syracuse brewer forced to change beer name after trademark complaint

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The small, 18-month-old craft brewery at 115 Game Road in Syracuse has dropped the name of one of its flagship beers, Secret IPA. The beer will remain in the lineup, but under a new name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seven Sins Brewery To Hold Grand Opening (Jul '16) Thu Beer lover 3
News The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09) Jun 22 beebee 5
News Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch... Jun 15 No More Equis 1
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May '17 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May '17 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,545 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC