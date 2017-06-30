Strong demandAussie grain ready to quench SE Asia's demand for beer

Intermalt general manager James Kirton, CBH chief executive Andy Crane, Interflour independent chairman Imre Mencshelyi, CBH chairman Wally Newman and Interflour chief executive Greg Harvey in the laboratory of the state-of-the-art Intermalt facility. WA's 4200 grain growers have become stakeholders in the rapidly growing South-East Asian beer market, following the official opening of the $US70 million Intermalt facility in Vietnam yesterday.

