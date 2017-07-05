Ruling not bitter for - real beer' dr...

Ruling not bitter for - real beer' drinkers

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Star Online

The revised Liquor Tax Law and increase in prices may actually boost the microbreweries' production and revolutionise the beer scene in Japan. AFTER returning to Tokyo from London 15 years ago, what I missed most was the ale I used to drink in London pubs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seven Sins Brewery To Hold Grand Opening (Jul '16) Jun 29 Beer lover 3
News The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09) Jun 22 beebee 5
News Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch... Jun 15 No More Equis 1
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May '17 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May '17 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,577 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC