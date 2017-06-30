Power drinker' Mike Ashley tells judg...

Power drinker' Mike Ashley tells judge: I like to get drunk

15 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

Newcastle United owner and Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley talked beer, football and Indian restaurants as he completed his evidence at a High Court trial after being sued by a finance expert. Mr Ashley told a judge how was a "power drinker", said no-one at Newcastle had any interest in his opinion on football and suggested that he gave ratings to Indian restaurants.

Chicago, IL

