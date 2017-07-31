Organisers raise a glass ahead of town's inaugural summer beer festival

The St Helens Summer Beer Festival will take over Mill Street Barracks on Friday, July 28 from 6pm to 11pm and Saturday, July 29 from 2pm to 11pm. There will be ales, ciders, food, and live entertainment - and for the first time a selection of gins and bottles of prosecco - not forgetting other spirits with the venue considered one of the most haunted in the country.

