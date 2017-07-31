Jailhouse Craft Beer to celebrate fir...

Jailhouse Craft Beer to celebrate first anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Chaffee County Times

The Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar on East Main Street in Buena Vista is celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday, July 15th with a mini-beer festival and live music. Baere Brewing, Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, Cerebral Brewing, Elevation Beer Company, and Melvin Brewing will be pouring during the mini beer fest from 2-6 p.m. Live music will start on the outdoor stage at 3 p.m. with Boulder based rock band Augustus followed up by Denver based bluegrass band The River Arkansas 6-8 p.m. The Jailhouse recently extended its liquor license to include the lot next door, which houses The Watershed BV - a community shared space - an outdoor stage, where all the live music will be taking place, and The Bearded Lady food truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seven Sins Brewery To Hold Grand Opening (Jul '16) Jun 29 Beer lover 3
News The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09) Jun 22 beebee 5
News Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch... Jun 15 No More Equis 1
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May '17 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May '17 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,511 • Total comments across all topics: 282,201,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC