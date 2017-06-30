Hundreds enjoy a tipple at 18th Deviz...

Hundreds enjoy a tipple at 18th Devizes Beer Festival

GOERS drank around 10,000 pints of beer and cider at the 18th annual Devizes Beer Festival last weekend, when nearly 2,000 revellers descended on The Wharf to enjoy Saturday's sunshine. This year's event, on Saturday 1st July, was hailed another great success with seven live bands playing throughout the day, 99 beers and ciders on tap, and hundreds of drinkers in attendance, with some coming from as far afield as London and Sheffield.

