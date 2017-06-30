Holy Homebrew: Fort Wortha s Father Jeff Poirot is one of nationa s premiere beer nerds
It's hard to maintain any preconceived notions about the priesthood after Father Jeff Poirot starts talking about his beer. Or at least about this specific priest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seven Sins Brewery To Hold Grand Opening (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Beer lover
|3
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|Jun 22
|beebee
|5
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|Jun 15
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May '17
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC