Domestic brands challenge rise of imported beer

Domestic beer brands are challenging the dominance of imported beer in the Korean market with new products featuring low prices and light, clean tastes that they hope will stand out against global top brands. Such moves are proving effective, with domestic beer gaining a majority of beer sales in June, at above 50 percent, up from an average of 47.8 percent for the first five months of 2017, according to discount chain E-mart, citing its stores' statistics.

