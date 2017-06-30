Domestic brands challenge rise of imported beer
Domestic beer brands are challenging the dominance of imported beer in the Korean market with new products featuring low prices and light, clean tastes that they hope will stand out against global top brands. Such moves are proving effective, with domestic beer gaining a majority of beer sales in June, at above 50 percent, up from an average of 47.8 percent for the first five months of 2017, according to discount chain E-mart, citing its stores' statistics.
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seven Sins Brewery To Hold Grand Opening (Jul '16)
|Jun 29
|Beer lover
|3
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|Jun 22
|beebee
|5
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|Jun 15
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May '17
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
