Craft beer shop selling North East brews opens in Central Station
Commuters can now treat themselves to locally brewed beers after a craft ale shop opened in Newcastle's Central Station . CentrAle was founded by Bruce and Donna Renwick, who have taken over the former lost luggage office in the station to launch their new business.
