Americans Will Spend $7.1 Billion On Meat And Beer This 4th Of July, Here's How You Should Do It

Americans will spend around $7.1 billion this Fourth of July on meat and beer. The Daily Caller News Foundation recommends a few brews and hunks of animal flesh to get you celebrating America's independence from the tyrannical King George III the right way, or better yet, the American way.

