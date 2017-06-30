A new beer brewery in Barnes is hopping customers around the world
Beer lovers are in for a treat as local brothers put Barnes on the brewing map with their new microbrewery. Jefferies brothers, George, 24 and Freddie, 26, are launching their new brewery, Jeffersons, at the Barnes Festival, on July 8, with their bespoke cold draught beer and six bottle gift boxes.
Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.
