31 days of beer and where to enjoy it in Chicago
Some people call it hazy IPA and others call it New England-style IPA, but Corridor prefers to describe the hottest thing in craft beer by the process responsible for its iconic haze: the fact that it is dry hopped at least two times. In recent months, the brewpub on Southport Avenue has attempted to stake itself as a leading source of hazy IPA in Chicago, and quite effectively.
