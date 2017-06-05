Your dad's favorite beer is making a huge comeback thanks to hipsters - and execs are thrilled

Miller High Life is enjoying a steady and swift comeback as beer drinkers are connecting with the less expensive and easy-drinking alternative to craft beers in bars and stores across the US. MillerCoors, which brews High Life, identified the beer as a brand with potential to be a key player in its bid to return the brewer to total overall volume growth by 2019, according to AdAge .

