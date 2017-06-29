You can buy craft beer and vinyl records under one roof at a new Cardiff pop up
Pop n' Hops, which will open its doors on on Whitchurch Road on Wednesday, July 5 at noon, will have its shelves stocked with more than 80 beers, as well as new and second hand vinyl - there'll even be cassettes up for grabs for those who still like to listen to their music in an old school analog style.
