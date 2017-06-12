With Nearly 200 Breweries and Counting, Here's How Chicago's Crowded Beer Scene Is Evolving
Chicago has long been one of the country's top dining destinations, and in recent years, the city has only furthered its influential reputation in the food and beverage industry. Thanks to its world-renowned restaurants and critically acclaimed chefs, Chicago has been named host city for the James Beard Foundation Awards-the Oscars of the culinary world-through 2021, and CondA© Nast Traveler recently called Chicago "the best restaurant city in America right now."
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC