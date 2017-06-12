With Nearly 200 Breweries and Counting, Here's How Chicago's Crowded Beer Scene Is Evolving

Chicago has long been one of the country's top dining destinations, and in recent years, the city has only furthered its influential reputation in the food and beverage industry. Thanks to its world-renowned restaurants and critically acclaimed chefs, Chicago has been named host city for the James Beard Foundation Awards-the Oscars of the culinary world-through 2021, and CondA© Nast Traveler recently called Chicago "the best restaurant city in America right now."

